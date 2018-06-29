Madelaine Petsch’s Foolproof Summer Makeup Tutorial Is Definitely Worth Trying

One of the more informative and sincerely helpful YouTube celebrity channels belongs to Madelaine Petsch. Although her uploads cover the gamut of beauty, lifestyle, and fashion, her makeup hauls and tutorials are always worth watching in their entirety; mainly because the “Riverdale” star actually knows what she’s doing.

Case in point: earlier this week, the 23-year-old, armed with a beautyblender and a few key products (hello, highlighter!), mastered #dewyskingoals right in front of our eyes. The key to her barely there slay appears to be layering lots of moisture with highlighter in a few strategic spots.

But before getting to that, Petsch preps her skin with a few spritzes of Mario Badescu Rosewater Facial Spray, followed by tarte’s Shape Tape Concealer in Fair, the latter of which she loves for sheer coverage. After that, she treats her cheeks to a few swipes of blush, followed by the Wander Beauty Catch the Light Highlighter Glotion Duo on her eyelids and the Anastasia Beverly Hills Glow Kit on her brow bone, down the center of the nose, and cheekbones.

And to wrap things up, she throws on a little Charlotte Tilbury nude lipstick. Seems easy enough, right? We live for a straight-forward glow-up. Watch the entire tutorial above.