Madelaine Petsch Shares Her Cruelty-Free Holiday Makeup Routine on YouTube

With “Riverdale” on hiatus until January, Madelaine Petsch is using her time off to flex what we think are pretty amazing makeup skills. The 23-year-old has been uploading videos to her YouTube page as part of a “12 Days of Christmas” series and yesterday, she shared a makeup tutorial with a very cool twist: all of the products used are cruelty-free.

Most of her look includes tarte, a brand that we’re personally huge fans of. She starts off by dabbing on the Rainforest of the Sea Foundation on her skin like a concealer, since she likes to let her skin breathe when she’s not working. From there, she applies a rose gold blush to her cheeks and neutral shadow to her lids, followed by a lip liner, which she eventually polishes off with Glossier’s lip balm.

Fun fact: she also reveals that she’s been using this $3 brow kit for years. While most holiday makeup looks are typically super glitzy, we love that Madelaine’s version is a little more down-to-earth and easy to copy.

And if her glowy skin is any indication, we have a feeling her fans will be doing just that in the coming weeks. Be sure to subscribe to her channel for more holiday exclusives, including clothing hauls, cooking recipes and her very first trip to Disneyland.