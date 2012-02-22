‘Mad Men’ & Estée Lauder To Release Limited-Edition Makeup

When it comes to beauty products, we are suckers for pretty packaging and that is exactly whatEste Lauder had in mind with their new Mad Men inspired compact and lipstick.Jane Hertzmark Hudis, global brand president of Este Lauder told Style.com:”The product and the packaging were inspired by a concept that we call ‘handbag elegance’—beautiful things you take out of your purse.” And we have to say, we wouldn’t mind having this 60s inspiredgilded compact with turquoise detail rustling around at the bottom of our purses.

The collection includes aCrme Rouge Blush in Evening Rose, which is a blendable cream blush that has the perfect pink finish that was so idealized in the 60s and a matching Cherry Red lipstick if you’re in the market for a signature shade.

But even more than these pretty products, what we are really loving is the ad campaign starringConstanceJablonski andshot byCraig McDean. Constance features a soft faux-bob created by hairstylist aficionado Orlando Pita and a bold lip viaEste Lauder creative director of makeup Tom Pecheux.

These timeless products will be available next month exclusively on Bloomingdales’ website just in time for Mad Men’s fifth season. But if you can’t get your hands on these charming products not to worry – another collection is already in the works for the sixth season. Here’s hoping the next one contains a liquid liner to help us achieve Christina Hendricks’ perfect cat eye.