Macy’s 10 Days of Glam Sale Includes Half Off Too Faced, Tarte and More

Whether you’re under safer-at-home orders or you’re out and about (with a mask on!), you’re probably keeping up with some kind of beauty routine. It might be way less glam than usual or you could be experimenting with fun makeup looks for Instagram. Either way, Macy’s 10 Day of Glam sale for 2020 is here to help you stock up. Shop makeup, hair tools, skin care and haircare all at half off.

Just like other favorite sales such as Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty, two new deals pop up each day and you just have that day to get the deal. If you miss out, you miss out. That’s why it’s best to game plan and make a note of what day you’ll want to hop online and pick up your must-have product. For example, I love colorful eyeliner so I’m going to want to bookmark this page and head back on July 24 to shop a few hues of Clinique Quickliner for Eyes. Looking for new powder foundation? June 25 is your day.

Check out all the deals below. Plus, get free shipping with code GLAM10.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

July 21

Too Faced Sweet Eye Shadow Peach Palette

Mario Badescu Super Peptide Serum

July 22

Sutra Beauty Forte Blow Dryer

IT Cosmetics Drybar Lash Blowout Voluminizing Mascara

July 23

Tarte Tarteist Double Take Eyeliner

Laura Mercier Illuminating Powder

July 24

Clinique Quickliner for Eyes

Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Cloud Cream Cleanser

July 25

Philosophy Purity Made Simple Pore Extractor Mask

Too Faced Born This Way Undetectable Medium-to-Full Coverage Powder Foundation

July 26

Lancôme Monsieur Big Mascara

Benefit Cosmetics GALifornia Box O’ Powder Blush

July 27

Perricone MD Cold Plasma Plus+ Eye Advanced Eye Cream

Tarte Tarteist PRO REMIX Amazonian Clay Palette

July 28

Bobbi Brown Hydrating Water Fresh Cream

Urban Decay 24/7 Glide-on Eyeliner Pencil

July 29

M.A.C. Retro Matte Liquid Lipcolour Metallics

Origins Clear Improvement Charcoal Honey Mask To Purify & Nourish