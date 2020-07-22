Macy’s 10 Days of Glam Sale Includes Half Off Too Faced, Tarte and More

Whether you’re under safer-at-home orders or you’re out and about (with a mask on!), you’re probably keeping up with some kind of beauty routine. It might be way less glam than usual or you could be experimenting with fun makeup looks for Instagram. Either way, Macy’s 10 Day of Glam sale for 2020 is here to help you stock up. Shop makeup, hair tools, skin care and haircare all at half off.
Just like other favorite sales such as Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty, two new deals pop up each day and you just have that day to get the deal. If you miss out, you miss out. That’s why it’s best to game plan and make a note of what day you’ll want to hop online and pick up your must-have product. For example, I love colorful eyeliner so I’m going to want to bookmark this page and head back on July 24 to shop a few hues of Clinique Quickliner for Eyes. Looking for new powder foundation? June 25 is your day.
Check out all the deals below. Plus, get free shipping with code GLAM10.
Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.
July 21
Too Faced Sweet Eye Shadow Peach Palette
Mario Badescu Super Peptide Serum
July 22
Sutra Beauty Forte Blow Dryer
IT Cosmetics Drybar Lash Blowout Voluminizing Mascara
July 23
Tarte Tarteist Double Take Eyeliner
Laura Mercier Illuminating Powder
July 24
Clinique Quickliner for Eyes
Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Cloud Cream Cleanser
July 25
Philosophy Purity Made Simple Pore Extractor Mask
Too Faced Born This Way Undetectable Medium-to-Full Coverage Powder Foundation
July 26
Lancôme Monsieur Big Mascara
Benefit Cosmetics GALifornia Box O’ Powder Blush
July 27
Perricone MD Cold Plasma Plus+ Eye Advanced Eye Cream
Tarte Tarteist PRO REMIX Amazonian Clay Palette
July 28
Bobbi Brown Hydrating Water Fresh Cream
Urban Decay 24/7 Glide-on Eyeliner Pencil
July 29
M.A.C. Retro Matte Liquid Lipcolour Metallics
Origins Clear Improvement Charcoal Honey Mask To Purify & Nourish