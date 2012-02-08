StyleCaster
MAC's Romero Jennings Preps for NYFW & Brings Us Along

Rachel Adler
by

MAC Cosmetics is known for being quite the staple at Fashion Week (working on over 90 shows this Fall 2012 season), and their artists obviously play a crucial role. From being the hands that guide the looks to creating the looks themselves, these key players are the people we turn to throughout the year to walk us through the trends, and then show us what new ones they have in store.

Senior Artist Romero Jennings has been working with MAC for 20 years, with an ever-growing celebrity client base that includes Mary J. Blige, Toni Colette, Naomi Campbell, Veronica Webb and Fran Drescher. Below, he takes us through one of his prep days before fashion week (namely, February 6, 2012), and we follow along as he jumps from makeup test to test and everywhere in between.

157555 1328707150 MACs Romero Jennings Preps for NYFW & Brings Us Along

5:45amWork out: Just trying to keep my almost 50 year old body in some form of shape!

157556 1328707150 MACs Romero Jennings Preps for NYFW & Brings Us Along

6:16am- Breakfast of champions: Chocolate coffee and a slice of toast, followed up by my big beauty secret a special concoction of vitamins. Then a quick shower, shave and slick hair drying.

157564 1328707865 MACs Romero Jennings Preps for NYFW & Brings Us Along


7:17am-11:32am- Kit Overhaul: I’ve been traveling for the past four weeks throughout Hong Kong and Thailand for editorial shoots, interviews and shows so my kit needs quite the overhaul as I head to Milan and Paris after NYFW. Keep up with my travels on Twitter — @MAC_Romero_J — I love social media.

157565 1328708142 MACs Romero Jennings Preps for NYFW & Brings Us Along

1:16pm- Test #1: Makeup test for (ESOSA) Emilio Sosa, a New York based designer. I tested a fierccccce statement lip done with a special mix of MAC lip products new for AW2012. Keep an eye out for it—the show is on Friday, Feb 10th.

157559 1328707152 MACs Romero Jennings Preps for NYFW & Brings Us Along

2:32pm- Product Pit Stop: Heading over to MAC Pro New York where I make my special mixture for the look at (ESOSA NY) Emilio Sosa, pull some product for my kit and make sure I’ve got enough artists to work with me on the show.

157560 1328707152 MACs Romero Jennings Preps for NYFW & Brings Us Along

5:10pm- Test #2: I am always so pumped and excited to create stunning looks for Carmen Marc Valvo and his superstar team each season. I love seeing hair guru Ted Gibson each season for this show—we’ve become great friends.

157561 1328707153 MACs Romero Jennings Preps for NYFW & Brings Us Along

8:30pm- Sustenance: Dinner almost always consists of a hearty, fresh salad with chicken. I even make my own special salad dressing– olive oil, balsamic, honey and ginger dressing! Yummy! While eating, I really try to turn my brain off from work, and use the time to really enjoy nuances of cuisine even if it is just a simple salad. My night is never complete without a cup or two of fresh ginger or mint tea.

157562 1328707153 MACs Romero Jennings Preps for NYFW & Brings Us Along

10:30pm- Housekeeping: Restocking my kit with wipes and other kit essentials including fresh clean brushes. I am up many nights until 2 or 3am organizing my kit. I feel like that is a big part of my success preparation. After 20 years with MAC- I still go to bed every single night loving what I do!

Stay tuned to @MAC_Romero_J, @MACcosmetics and of course @BeautyHigh for all things #NYFW related starting tomorrow!

