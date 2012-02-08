MAC’s Romero Jennings Preps for NYFW & Brings Us Along

MAC Cosmetics is known for being quite the staple at Fashion Week (working on over 90 shows this Fall 2012 season), and their artists obviously play a crucial role. From being the hands that guide the looks to creating the looks themselves, these key players are the people we turn to throughout the year to walk us through the trends, and then show us what new ones they have in store.

Senior Artist Romero Jennings has been working with MAC for 20 years, with an ever-growing celebrity client base that includes Mary J. Blige, Toni Colette, Naomi Campbell, Veronica Webb and Fran Drescher. Below, he takes us through one of his prep days before fashion week (namely, February 6, 2012), and we follow along as he jumps from makeup test to test and everywhere in between.

5:45am– Work out: Just trying to keep my almost 50 year old body in some form of shape!

6:16am- Breakfast of champions: Chocolate coffee and a slice of toast, followed up by my big beauty secret a special concoction of vitamins. Then a quick shower, shave and slick hair drying.



7:17am-11:32am- Kit Overhaul: I’ve been traveling for the past four weeks throughout Hong Kong and Thailand for editorial shoots, interviews and shows so my kit needs quite the overhaul as I head to Milan and Paris after NYFW. Keep up with my travels on Twitter — @MAC_Romero_J — I love social media.

1:16pm- Test #1: Makeup test for (ESOSA) Emilio Sosa, a New York based designer. I tested a fierccccce statement lip done with a special mix of MAC lip products new for AW2012. Keep an eye out for it—the show is on Friday, Feb 10th.

2:32pm- Product Pit Stop: Heading over to MAC Pro New York where I make my special mixture for the look at (ESOSA NY) Emilio Sosa, pull some product for my kit and make sure I’ve got enough artists to work with me on the show.

5:10pm- Test #2: I am always so pumped and excited to create stunning looks for Carmen Marc Valvo and his superstar team each season. I love seeing hair guru Ted Gibson each season for this show—we’ve become great friends.

8:30pm- Sustenance: Dinner almost always consists of a hearty, fresh salad with chicken. I even make my own special salad dressing– olive oil, balsamic, honey and ginger dressing! Yummy! While eating, I really try to turn my brain off from work, and use the time to really enjoy nuances of cuisine even if it is just a simple salad. My night is never complete without a cup or two of fresh ginger or mint tea.

10:30pm- Housekeeping: Restocking my kit with wipes and other kit essentials including fresh clean brushes. I am up many nights until 2 or 3am organizing my kit. I feel like that is a big part of my success preparation. After 20 years with MAC- I still go to bed every single night loving what I do!

