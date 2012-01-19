MAC’s New ‘Cook’ Line Looks Good Enough To Eat

This February “Cook” for MAC Cosmetics will be available in stores for your recommended daily dose of colorful fun.

Cook MAC is Spring’s “no-carb, no-calorie, recipe for kooky, kitschy, kitchen kouture in savoury shades.” The collection comes complete with bright colors for eyes, lips and nails that make it the perfect remedy for winter blues.

Our favorite products in the new, cheeky collection would have to be the Tendertone Lip Balm SPF 12 in Hush, Hush (a sheer gold with yellow gold pearl) and Purring (a sheer tangerine).

Plus, we finally found the perfect green nail color we’ve been looking for called Al Fredo a “bright acid green.”

Cook MAC will be available February 9