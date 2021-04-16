Machine Gun Kelly Is Launching A Nail Polish Brand & I’m Actually Really Stoked

Guys have been wearing nail polish forever but on celebs we’ve typically seen some chipped black polish and that’s about it. As of late though, folks of all genders have been playing around with nail art. And why not? It’s a fun, easy way to show your creativity. Machine Gun Kelly has even been showing off longer nail extensions on his pinky fingers, as well as some colorful nail art. It makes sense his next venture would be a nail polish brand.

According to Page Six, the “Bloody Valentine” singer teamed up with Unlisted Brand Lab on a line of nail polish called UN/DN. It’s being marketed as a “unisex” brand but isn’t all nail polish for any gender? Makeup, skincare, haircare, nail polish—it’s all genderless. Or it should be. There isn’t a ton of info on UN/DN yet but we know it’s set for a fall launch. And there’s a great chance it’s going to be much more than black shades.

“We’re honored to be working with MGK on this rare opportunity to build a brand that will progress a category to embody a cultural shift that has been a long time coming,” Unlisted founder and CEO Candy Harris said in a press release.

Aside from making music and launching beauty brands, MGK is lighting up tabloids for his relationship with Megan Fox. Rumor has it, they’ll be moving in together once Fox’s divorce is finalized from Brian Austin Green. Fox filed for divorce from Green on November 25, the day before Thanksgiving, after more than 10 years of marriage.