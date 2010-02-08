I’ve been coloring my hair for over 15 years now (yikes) and have also now started to get the Brazilian hair relaxing treatment. Needless to say, my hair needs major TLC to keep it soft and shiny. I couldn’t believe how soft my hair was after using the new Macadamia Natural Oil Rejuvenating Shampoo. It contains a blend of macadamia nut oil and argan seed oil that work moisturizing magic on dry, rough hair. It also smells delish.

Price: $18

Where to buy: macadamiahair.com