Your Favorite Rihanna Viva Glam Lip Colors Are All in One Place

Your Favorite Rihanna Viva Glam Lip Colors Are All in One Place

The minute Rihanna signed a contract with MAC Cosmetics, our hearts skipped a beat. After four collections with RiRi Hearts MAC and becoming the face of VIVA GLAM, it’s clear that the singer and makeup brand are a match made in heaven. The latest collaboration to come from the pairing? A Viva Glam lip palette (above) that includes six of the most popular Viva Glam shades ever, from a creamy nude to a shimmering wine.

Available October 23 at MACcosmetics.com and all MAC stores, the palette will be sold for $48. Each cent of the selling price of the palette will go towards helping men, women, and children living with and affected by HIV/AIDS. Beauty with a cause? We’ll take it. Technically, this palette is the perfect gift for a beauty-obsessed friend over the holidays, but we’d be hard pressed not to pick up one for ourselves, too!

