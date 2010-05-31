MAC To The Beach Bronzing Powder

Encased in a mirrored compact featuring the collection’s too-cute coral reef design, this new bronzing powder from MAC offers shimmery shades of tan with golden bronze undertones. Swipe some on to create a glimmering sun kissed sheen for both face and body. Both portable and adorably chic, it’s the ideal summer companion.
Price: $22.00
Where To Buy: maccosmetics.com
