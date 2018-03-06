StyleCaster
MAC’s New ‘Throwbacks’ Collection is an Ode to the ’90s

Amanda Williams
by
Photo: ImaxTree

Grab your wallets: MAC Cosmetics just ensured the enduring magic of the ’90s is here to stay with its latest lipstick and eyeshadow launch. The new “Throwbacks” collection features a slew of discontinued colors that debuted during the era of icons like Selena Quintanilla. 

But before you shop, here’s a quick breakdown.

The single-palette eyeshadow colors come in a range of earth-toned colors (like brown and beige), while the lip colors are available in satin, frost (!) and matte finishes. Oh, and the names are almost as cute as the color payoff; “Bronx,” “Spanish Fly” and “Tete-a-Tint,” to name a few.

It’s also worth mentioning that this collection is permanent, which means you’ll never run out of product for your #TBT selfies. All we need to do now is streak our hair and reincarnate butterfly clips. Shop the entire line here and preview some of our top picks below.

 

 

bronx mac MACs New Throwbacks Collection is an Ode to the 90s

“Bronx” Matte Lipstick, $17.50 at MAC Cosmetics

goldbit mac MACs New Throwbacks Collection is an Ode to the 90s

“Goldbit” Eyeshadow, $16 at MAC Cosmetics

rocker mac MACs New Throwbacks Collection is an Ode to the 90s

“Shrimpton” Satin Lipstick, $17.50 at MAC Cosmetics

 

