M.A.C.’s Upcoming Teyana Taylor Collab Is a Year in the Making

The ’90s are back and better than ever. Just ask Teyana Taylor, who was inspired by the decade and her hometown of Harlem to create a capsule makeup line. It was just announced that the M.A.C. Teyana Taylor collection is launching this July. The actress/songwriter/dancer expressed her excitement about her new project on Instagram. It’s hard to believe this is the first collaboration from Taylor and the brand because she really embodies M.A.C.

“I remember walking by the MAC store on 125th street coming from school, amazed at all the dope campaign ads spread across floor to ceiling windows & on other major department stores,” she wrote on Instagram. “MAC Cosmetics really inspired me because they were one of the first mainstream companies to fearlessly and unapologetically embrace [women] of color and the LGBTQ Community. That was big for me being a young black girl from Harlem telling myself that one day that would be me plastered in that window!”

Not only is Taylor’s face going to be plastered on M.A.C. windows, but fans everywhere will also be wearing her collection. That includes this gorgeous glossy red lip.

“As a longtime friend of the brand, we’ve grown to know and love Teyana for having a style unlike anyone else,” said Ukonwa Ojo, Global Chief Marketing Officer and Senior Vice President, Global Marketing of M.A.C., in a statement. “She’s fierce, bold and unapologetically herself, no matter what she’s wearing—all qualities we stand for at M.A.C. and are so excited to bring to life through this new collaboration.”

That’s all we can tell you right now but we’ll be sure to update you with all the specific product details at the end of June so you can get your shopping on in July.