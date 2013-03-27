Beauty Buzz: MAC’s Summer Collection is Full of Desserts, Kelly Osbourne’s Latest Hair Change, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. MAC’s debuting a new Baking Beauties cosmetics collection, coming this summer. [Temptalia]

2. Curious about how to get your hair healthy and hydrated? This blogger put Number 4 products to the test. [Birchbox]

3. Reinvent your matte makeup for a dewy spring look with these tips. [Allure]

4. Kelly Osbourne’s purple hair finally got a change – but it’s not what we were expecting. [Glamour]

5. In other celebrity hair news, can you guess which Spears sister just made the cut for a bob? [People Style Watch]

Image via Temptalia