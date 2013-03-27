StyleCaster
Share

Beauty Buzz: MAC’s Summer Collection is Full of Desserts, Kelly Osbourne’s Latest Hair Change, More

What's hot
StyleCaster

Beauty Buzz: MAC’s Summer Collection is Full of Desserts, Kelly Osbourne’s Latest Hair Change, More

Augusta Falletta
by

MAC's Baking Beauties collection

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. MAC’s debuting a new Baking Beauties cosmetics collection, coming this summer. [Temptalia]

2. Curious about how to get your hair healthy and hydrated? This blogger put Number 4 products to the test. [Birchbox]

3. Reinvent your matte makeup for a dewy spring look with these tips. [Allure]

4. Kelly Osbourne’s purple hair finally got a change – but it’s not what we were expecting. [Glamour]

5. In other celebrity hair news, can you guess which Spears sister just made the cut for a bob? [People Style Watch]

Image via Temptalia

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share