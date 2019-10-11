M.A.C.’s Holiday Collection Has Your New Year’s Eve Look Set

Although it’s not even Halloween yet, it’s never too early to start planning your holiday looks—especially for New Year’s Eve. It’s the perfect time to bust out your glittery and sparkliest makeup, even if you aren’t really a glitter person. M.A.C.’s Starring You Holiday Collection comes at the perfect time. “Upon working with the Starring You collection, the first word that came to my mind was ‘opulent,'” explained Fatima Thomas, Senior National Artist, M.A.C. Cosmetics, in a statement. “The finishes are reflective, varying from moderate frost to high-beam metallic, and apply smoothly. The color palette is sophisticated and urbane. After the predominantly fiery coppers and rusts of SS19, it’s refreshing to create looks with rich plums, pinots, irons and garnets laced with sparkle.”

And sparkle it does. There are a whopping 33 different holiday kits this year so there’s really something for everyone and every vibe. There’s a kit for the lipstick lover, the smokey eye-obsessed and the one who favors a more neutral glam. And you don’t have to wait too long to cop them. Most of the holiday sets roll out October 17 in stores and online. Check out a few of my favorites, below.

Star-Dipped Face Compact in Light

With shades Show Gold (peach that breaks pink), Hi-Sequincy (a soft ivory shimmer), Sippin’ On Stars (a warm peach) and Dipped In Stars (a light yellow-pink with gold shimmer).

$24.50 at M.A.C.

Star-Dazzler Kit

With Dazzleglass shades in Get Rich Quick (a warm yellow-brown) and Star Dreamer (a clear gloss with pink and silver reflects), as well as Dazzleshadow in Beam Time (a rose gold) and Flash And Dash (a light gold-champagne).

$42 at Ulta

Includes an Angled Multi-Purpose Cheek Brush, Angled Flat Top Foundation Brush, Eye Blending Brush and Angled Multi-Purpose Brush.

$49.50 at M.A.C.

