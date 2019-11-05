MAC’s ‘Starring You’ Line Is the Dramatic Holiday Makeup I Deserve Between Auditions

Scroll To See More Images

As a working actress who does it all—cue hair flip (if I actually had hair)—I love MAC’s Starring You holiday collection simply because it satisfies my taste for the finer things in life, none of which I actually have the budget for. For the most part, my days include recording self-tapes, memorizing lines, and taking classes. And then, of course, there’s preparing for and enduring auditions, which always include a half-hour of panicking because I don’t think I’m ready followed by another half-hour of convincing myself otherwise, deciding I’m actually perfect for the role and how dare they not cast me?!

When I’m not having this inevitable back-and-forth with myself, I’m logging hours at a boutique, because who doesn’t have a side hustle in Hollywood? Yes, the hours are literally long and sweaty (hello, 90-degree weather in November!). No, you won’t survive without mastering some patience and humility. But yes, I’m incredibly stubborn and determined to keep going because by some miracle, I am not completely jaded—dreams are possible people!

Truth be told, my makeup obsession is one of the few things that keeps me sane. I cast myself as queen of the cat eye long ago and plan on wearing out my welcome. I’m talking Mariska Hargitay on Law & Order: SVU-level staying power. With that being said, MAC’s Starring You collection is just the bit of opulence and self-care I need before another year of this LA life comes to an end. But let’s make this quick and talk about a few of my faves because I got lines to memorize.

Starring You Kiss of Stars Lipstick

Glitter, glitter, and more glitter. I’m obsessed with this packaging. The sleek black tube dipped in glitter is so right up my alley. When I took the cap off, I literally gasped. All of the lipsticks are stamped with stars. They are very creamy, soft, and sparkle with fine specks of glitter. The first one I opened is called “Asterisk”, and honey, this color came through!

It’s a rich royal blue-purple with small specks of blue and purple glitter. I don’t know when I’ll find time to wear this but I will come up with something. This color is worth it. But to be honest, the more I wear this, the more I could see myself using it daily basis. I’m cool like that!

Destined for Stardom is a blue-silver with pink and purple pearl. This shade reminds me of something a Spice Girl might have in her makeup bag in the ’90s, but in a good way. This lipstick is actually quite versatile. I think it would also make a great topper for other lipsticks.

Starring You Lipglass

Let’s move on to the Lipglass. This ain’t your dollar store lipstick; no stickiness at all, but it definitely takes a few layers for the pigment to really come through. Star Memoir is a deep ruby pink that’s perfect for deeper skin tones. My other favorite is Counting Stars, a nude, lilac with pearl specks. This is another great shade for my fellow melanated ladies.

Starring You Spellbinder Eyeshadow

The Spellbinder eyeshadows are just that; almost dizzying. They’re super glittery, super-pigmented eyeshadows that pack a punch of color in a single swipe. Did I forget to mention how pretty they are, like velvet?! (Extra points to whoever can name that reference.)

Stairs to the Stars. Oh. My. Goodness. This rich burgundy color with purple pearl is everything I wanted it to be. However, Swing on a Star is my absolute favorite! Simply gorgeous. It’s a green purple with blue-green pearl.

Starring You Opalescent Powder

Normally, I’m not a huge fan of powder highlighters, but these are actually very nice. They’re finely milled and give you that inner glow vibe. Rising Star is a warm gold I could see myself using on a regular basis because it’s the most natural-looking.

This is the first makeup collection in a while to make me look as glam as I feel. The only downfall is with lots of glitter come lots of fallout, but I can work around that. Personally, I’m obsessed with the wide range of colors and honestly, everyone needs a little sparkle in their life; minimalists included. Time for another audition. Wish me luck! Or as we say in theater, break a leg! Head over to MAC’s website to shop the entire Starring You Holiday collection.

