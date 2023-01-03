M.A.C. Is Officially Getting Into Skincare With 3 New Makeup-Enhancing Products

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

No matter how well you apply your makeup, how perfect it is for your skin type and tone, without good skincare products, you’ll never really achieve that flawless base. M.A.C. knows that, which is why the iconic brand just rolled out three skincare products — yes, skincare! Hyper Real is “makeup-enhancing” skincare designed to work with your products: Serumizer Skin Balancing Hydration Serum, Skincanvas Balm Moisturizing Cream and Fresh Canvas Cleansing Oil.

“As all makeup artists will agree, the secret to the perfect makeup is prepping with the perfect skincare,” says Dominic Skinner, M.A.C. Global Senior Artist in a statement. “The Hyper Real Serumizer creates the smoothest canvas to then apply makeup while delivering the perfect mix of special ingredients to give you the best-looking skin both instantly and over time. As a makeup artist, it really is the ultimate in skincare to wear.”

“I love how all three products provide instant smoothness on their own, but when they are combined together, it’s magical,” added Rumiko Ikeda Harris, M.A.C. Senior Artist, Japan. “For drier skin types or skin that needs an extra boost of soothing hydration, I like to blend Hyper Real SkinCanvas Balm on top of Hyper Real Serumizer.”

If you’re looking for hydrated skin, a strengthened skin barrier and better-looking makeup, these will help. Shop ’em all, below!

Hyper Real Fresh Canvas Cleansing Oil

Remove even long-wearing, waterproof and transfer-proof makeup with this gentle cleansing oil. It’s formulated with Japanese Peony extract, tsubaki, jojoba and sunflower seed oils, and vitamin E.

Hyper Real SkinCanvas Balm Moisturizing Cream

Strengthen and protect the skin’s moisture barrier with Japanese Peony extract, skin-refining niacinamide, hydrating and plumping hyaluronic acid and restorative ceramides.

Hyper Real Serumizer Skin Balancing Hydration Serum

This serum-moisturizer hybrid contains glycolic, lactic, citric and salicylic acids to reduce the appearance of pores, dullness, fine lines and wrinkles.