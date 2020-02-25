M.A.C. Just Surprised Us With the Next Selena La Reina Collection

“I am forever grateful to M.A.C. for allowing me to bring my creative vision to life for this collection and being able to share what I felt would celebrate my sister’s 25th anniversary,” said Suzette Quintanilla in a statement. “Working with M.A.C. on both collections has been an amazing experience.”

We don’t have all the details on Selena La Reina just yet but we do know M.A.C. is bringing back a favorite from the collection: Bidi Bidi Bom Bom Lipglass, a bubblegum pink with silver pearl lip gloss. It looks really pretty on its own or layered over your favorite bold lipstick.

Image: M.A.C.The brand promises us more details on the release closer to launch, which is April 2020. It might seem far away but February is almost over already. The original M.A.C. x Selena collection included black eyeliner, mascara, bronzer, a brush, five eyeshadow shades, three lipsticks and the above lipgloss. This time around, we’re hoping for a matte red lipstick, brow products, smoky-eye ready shadow and maybe even rosy blush to really get the Selena look.

We’ll update you with more info as soon as it becomes available.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.