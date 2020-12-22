M.A.C.’s Sparkly Holiday Collection Is on Sale at Nordstrom & I’m Shook

End-of-year sales are often even better than events like Black Friday/Cyber Monday. This is when brands need to unload all the goodies from throughout the year to make room for 2021’s newest products. This is the perfect time to pick up items you’ve had your eye on, especially from holiday collections—at a major discount. The M.A.C. sale at Nordstrom is one you’ll want to check out, especially if you loved the sparkly holiday collection as much as we did.

One of the best things about M.A.C.’s holiday line is that it’s really not holiday-focused. There are eyeliner, highlighter, lipstick and eyeshadow shades that will look amazing all-year-round, but especially through the winter months. Pick up affordable kits at up to 40 percent off, which gives you multiple products for less than $30. M.A.C. makeup is rarely that well priced.

Still, if you’re not in the mood for festive packaging, Nordstrom is also discounting every day M.A.C. favorites, including select matte lipstick shades, lip pencils and more for 40 percent off. You can’t go wrong with these. So, whether you’re picking up a last-minute gift or treating yourself (you deserve it!), shop some of our favorites, below.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

MAC Fireworked Wow Factor Eye Kit

Get In Extreme Dimension 3D Black Lash Mascara in 3D Black, two Extra Dimension Eyeshadows and Technakohl Liner in Graphblack all for less than $30.

MAC Frosted Firework Grand Spectacle Eyeshadow Palette

This limited-editon palette includes 25 shades in regular and Dazzleshadow formulas.

Eyeshadow Palette $56.25 (was $75) buy it

MAC Frosted Firework Extra Dimension Foil Eyeshadow

Or pick up three gorgeous eyeshadow shades with a foil finish.

MAC Frosted Firework Lipstick

Choose from two limited-edition shades with this pink festive packaging—at 40 percent off!

MAC Flashing Ice Extra Dimension Skinfinish

This chic palette includes three firework-embossed Extra Dimension Skinfinish highlighters in light or medium-deep shades.