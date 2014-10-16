Beauty and the Real Girl: An Every Day Lip Color Perfect For Fall

Going backstage and learning tips and tricks from the professionals may be an adventure, but sometimes, the best tricks come from real girls. In “Beauty and the Real Girl,” we learn the best beauty tips, tricks and secrets from girls just like us.

At any given moment we have at least seven lip colors in our purse. And yet, no matter how many tubes we have, we’re constantly on the hunt for the perfect color. Essentially, the lip color we can pull out at any time of day, during any occasion, and know we’ll look amazing. When it comes to fall, our dream go-to color is part berry, part neutral, and it seems like Erica D’Amato found the perfect shade.

“MAC Pro Longwear Lipcolour in the shade Perennial Rose is the best lip stain I’ve ever tried. It’s so easy to apply and the color lasts all day without ever getting weird or patchy on my lips. Perennial Rose is my ideal berry shade that I can’t stop wearing during the fall and winter months.”

Where to Buy: MAC Cosmetics Pro Longwear Lipcolour in Perennial Rose, $25, MACcosmetics.com