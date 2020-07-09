M.A.C.’s New Plumping Lip Gloss Leaves Lips Looking Juicy for Hours

It’s happened over the years that I’ve gotten so obsessed with a lipstick that I’ve continued to purchase the same shade or tried new colors in the formula. But when I heard there’s a totally new creation from M.A.C., well, that’s pretty exciting. M.A.C. Powerglass Lip Gloss is just that—a fresh new plumping formula with a ton of sheer color. M.A.C. has had lip plumper before (the Plenty of Pout Plumping Lip Gloss) but this version is juicer, shinier and even more long-lasting.

“What separates this formula from any we’ve ever seen in the past is a proprietary tingling Sweet Sting Complex that increases stimulation to lips instantly,” Gregory Arlt, Director of Makeup Artistry, M.A.C. Cosmetics, tells StyleCaster. “It indeed plumps up the lips and feels more creamy and moisturizing than previous incarnations.”

Many lip plumpers dry out the lips but Powerglass feels like a mix of a gloss and a lip balm. It’s not as sticky as Lipglass. That’s thanks to the hyaluronic acid, avocado and coconut oils. And it does sting but not very much and not for very long. Powerglass contains a blend of ginger, capsicum and menthol crystals that increase stimulation and subtly plump lips. There are six non-boring colors that the brand says were inspired by comic book heroes. My favorite shade is Plump Up the Jam, a non-shimmery cherry red. I really love how the curved applicator hugs my lips during application. I’m also pleasantly surprised by how much color there is and how long it lasted even thorough a Dunkin’ Donuts iced tea.

Powerglass launches today but it’s not launching alone. M.A.C. doesn’t do anything small, does it? There are seven new travel-sized Fix+ setting sprays called Fix+ Vibes. Each has, well, a mood connected with it. They’re packed with vitamins, minerals, chamomile, cucumber and green tea and keep your makeup in place for up to 12 hours. Choose one depending on your mood that day, such as Calm or Passion. Each has a fruity and floral fragrance and TBH they just look cute in your makeup bag.

Shop both collections, below.

Powerglass Plumping Lip Gloss in Can’t Burst This Bubble

A milky pink.

Powerglass Plumping Lip Gloss in Comic Book Ending

A purple with multicolored sparkles.

Powerglass Plumping Lip Gloss in Gee, That’s Swell!

A neutral pink with gold pearl.

Powerglass Plumping Lip Gloss in Pleased As Punch

A bright pink.

Powerglass Plumping Lip Gloss in Plump Up the Jam

A cherry red.

Powerglass Plumping Lip Gloss in Seriously Stoked

A bright neon orange.

Fix+ Awaken

Infused with tea leaf and floral accords.

Fix+ Balance

Infused with peppermint and bergamot accords.

Fix+ Compassion

Infused with berry and rose accords.

Fix+ Passion

Infused with strawberry and peach accords.

Fix+ Play

Infused with lemon and orange accords.

Fix+ Calm

Infused with blueberry and jasmine accords.

Fix+ Vitality

Infused with apricot and tangerine accords.

