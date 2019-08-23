My Aura’s Already Vibin’ With This Tarot-Inspired M.A.C. x Pony Collection

If you’re not familiar with Park Hye-Min, a.k.a. Pony, you’re about to be. She’s one of South Korea’s most popular beauty bloggers and makeup artists. For her biggest project stateside, she’s launching the limited-edition M.A.C. Pony Park collection. The unique packaging features the sun, moon and stars, and was inspired by tarot cards. “My collection with M.A.C. is super meaningful to me in that I am able to bring K-beauty, Korean culture, and Asian beauty and culture to the global market,” Pony said in a statement. “I’ve been showing various looks on my social networks and videos for years and through this collaboration with M.A.C, I’m able to bring the actual experience to global consumers so they can experience my vision directly and hands-on as they try the products.”

Those products? They’re gorgeous. The collab includes: nine shades of Matte Lip Mousse ($20 at Nordstrom), which will give you that soft-matte diffused lip inspired by Korean beauty; plumping Lip Gloss ($20 at Nordstrom); an eight-shade Eye Shadow Palette ($35 at Nordstrom) with natural-looking pale pinks and browns; two frosty hues of Extra Dimension Skinfinish ($37 at Nordstrom); a pearlized Prep + Prime Fix+ ($30 at Nordstrom); a Face Powder Brush ($58 at Nordstrom); Duo Fibre Shading Brush ($35 at Nordstrom); and Lash Ketu falsies ($35 at Nordstrom).

They did not hold back with this collection. It’s huge for a collaboration.

Shop the entire M.A.C Pony Park collection on September 21 at Nordstrom. It’ll hit M.A.C. stores its website September 23.

