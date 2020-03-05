StyleCaster
M.A.C's Petal Power Collection Is Why the Color Pink Was Invented: EXCLUSIVE

Elizabeth Denton
Photo: Cierra Miller/STYLECASTER.

Although pink makeup is nothing new, this past award season we’ve seen the rosy trend blow. up. Pink eyes—not the infection—were seen on a dozen gorgeous celebrities walking the red carpet with flushed cheeks and pink lips. M.A.C.’s Petal Power Collection is basically perfect for the trend. It’s got all the rose hues we’re craving in the formulas you know and love from M.A.C. Plus, the 10-piece line is wrapped in pretty limited-edition floral packaging. It’s all inspired by spring’s cherry blossom blooms.

“This collection offers a way to find a shade of pink that works for your skin tone and personality, while also delighting with special Deco packaging,” said Romero Jennings, Director of Makeup Artistry, M.A.C. Cosmetics, in a statement. The brand promises those of all different skin tones will love the way the pink hues pop. There’s something for everyone with three lipstick shades, Plenty of Pout Plumping Lip Gloss (a returning fan-favorite formula!) in three hues, Prep + Prime Lip, Mineralize Skinfinish, a new Fix+ with a cherry blossom scent and a pink-tipped powder brush.

With my fair skin, I loved the way the Lipstick in Skew (a coral with pink duo chrome) looked with Plenty of Pout Plumping Lip Gloss in Ephemeral Nature (a coral pink) on top. I was worried the plumping action would sting as some brands’ do but this formula felt soft—not sticky—and just lightly tingled. I did feel my lips looked a bit fuller. That’s probably because of ingredients such as ginger root complex.

mac lipstick photo

Image: Elizabeth Denton.

Want to get in one the pink makeup trend? Try an even trendier monochromatic look by adding some pink eyeshadow. (A pink dress is definitely optional.) Shop the entire collection, below.

mac petalflower brush

Image: M.A.C.

127S Split Fibre Brush

A paddle-shaped face brush.

127S Split Fibre Brush $36
buy it

 

mac petal flower lipstick craving

Image: M.A.C.

Lipstick in Craving

A pink-plum.

Lipstick in Craving $20
buy it
mac petal flower lipstick seesheer

Image: M.A.C.

Lipstick in See Sheer

A grapefruit pink.

Lipstick in See Sheer $20
buy it

 

petal flower lipstick skew

Image: M.A.C.

Lipstick in Skew

A coral with pink duochrome.

Lipstick in Skew $20
buy it
mac petal flower mineralize skin finish

Image: M.A.C.

Mineralize Skinfinish in Lightscapade

A beige with multidimensional shimmer.

Mineralize Skinfinish in Lightscapade $37
buy it
mac petal flower plenty of pout lip gloss

Image: M.A.C.

Plenty of Pout Plumping Lip Gloss in Ephemeral Nature

A coral pink.

Lip Gloss in Ephemeral Nature $20
buy it

 

mac petal flower plenty of pout lip gloss

Image: M.A.C.

Plenty of Pout Plumping Lip Gloss in Light Pink

A pale pink.

Lip Gloss in Pale Pink $20
buy it
mac petal flower plenty of pout lip gloss

Image: M.A.C.

Plenty of Pout Plumping Lip Gloss in Touch of Reverence

A dark pink.

Lip Gloss in Touch of Reverence $20
buy it
mac petal flower prep prime fix

Image: M.A.C.

Prep + Prime Fix+ in Cherry Blossom

With a Cherry Blossom scent.

Fix+ in Cherry Blossom $29
buy it
mac petal flower prep and prime

Image: M.A.C.

Prep + Prime Lip

In clear.

Prep + Prime Lip $20
buy it

