M.A.C.’s Newest Lipstick Is Its Most Glossy and Shiny Yet

Those who love lipstick like I do know the deal. You often have to choose between long-lasting pigment and tons of moisture. If you get one, you can’t get the other. But one brand is promising both with its innovative new lipstick. M.A.C. Patent Paint Lip Lacquer promises to be both ultra-shiny and last all day, while also providing lips with all the moisturization. It’s a two-for-one and what could be a big trend for 2020.

“Mouth off, and paint your pout with this over-the-top shine,” Michelle Clark, Senior National Artist, M.A.C. Cosmetics, said in a statement. “The glorious gloss shows up with high-impact shine, undeniable full-color purity and a lightweight feel. It’s bossy, saucy and loud AF. Pair it with a M.A.C. Lip Pencil ($18 at M.A.C.) and Prep + Prime Lip ($19 at M.A.C.) to lock in absolute perfection.” The company also promises this color-payoff won’t bleed during the day but these two products will help.

This innovative formula is wax-free created with what the brand calls “Triple Threat gel system” to give the gloss that 3D effect that’s not sticky. There are 15 shades, ranging from peachy nudes to vampy reds. For the adventurous, there are also bold blues and purples. The packaging is unique, too. The black-and-clear tubes are emblazoned with what looks like paint splatter as a nod to the glossy, high-impact color.

Dying to get your hands on Patent Paint Lip Lacquer? They retail for $22 each and will be available December 19 in M.A.C. stores and online.

