M.A.C’s Nutcracker Sweet Holiday Collection Is Here—And It’s GOOD

It seems like M.A.C comes out with a new collection on a weekly basis (see: M.A.C x Star Trek; M.A.C x Taraji P. Henson; and M.A.C x Selena, which sold out in less than 24 hours a la Kylie Cosmetics—and that’s all just the past few months). And considering the insane popularity of each collection, it’s no wonder: Up next for the storied brand? M.A.C Nutcracker Sweet, the newest holiday collection launch that lands online October 20 and in stores just one week later.

Included in the collection are two M∙A∙C Nutcracker Sweet Face Compacts, which have both a highlighter and blush or bronzer in the two-section compact; three smoky M∙A∙C Nutcracker Sweet Eye Compacts in rich caramel, taffy pink, and sugared plum; two M∙A∙C Nutcracker Sweet Eye Bags which literal makeup bags filled with a shadow, liner, and mascara; a few brush kits named for the looks they’re formulated to create like basic and contour; a ton of new creamy, high-shine glosses and lipsticks, the latter shades of which range from a brighter-than-bright purple (Leap of Delight) and a fluorescent bubblegum pink (Kingdom of Sweet); among other amazing holiday-appropriate products. The entire collection ranges from $16.50 to $55—and if this is anything like the rest of ’em, it’ll definitely sell out fast. Click through to see the entire collection.