How to Really Use the New MAC Cosmetics Masterclass Eye Brushes

Often overlooked, makeup brushes are just as important as the makeup they’re applying. When you’ve got the right tool, your makeup will look infinitely better, and when you know exactly how to use the tool, you’ll look like you’re a professional. When MAC’s Masterclass brushes first came out, they completely confused us – they look like toothbrushes, people – but then we realized when taught how to use them correctly, they are life-changing to our beauty routines.

To help you get the most out of the new MAC Cosmetics brushes, we’re giving you the full rundown of how — and where — to use them. MAC Cosmetics senior artist Gina Bettelli taught our model Kyla, pictured below, how to best use the brushes (on herself). Read on for the best tips for using the new MAC Masterclass Eye Brush, Oval 3!

For your eyes, use the Oval 3 and just a little bit of eyeshadow — a little goes a long way in terms of powder with these brushes! — and blend the color all over your lid.

On your eyebrows, use the same Oval 3 brush and apply just a bit of brow powder to the brush. In a sweeping motion, move the brush across the brows to fill in.

Yes, you can use this same brush on your lips! Clean it first of course – and with the edge of the Oval 3 brush, use it to get the perfect line around the edges of your lips. Work from the outside in, sweeping the brush over your lips to get the look of a stain.

Photos by Rolando Robinson

