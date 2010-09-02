Video Review: MAC Haute & Naughty Lash Mascara

We’re always looking for our mascara to do more for us and this ingenious 2-in-1 beauty from MAC really does the trick. Haute & Naughty Lash gives you two dramatically different lash looks with just one brush. Best of all, there’s no clumping to worry about, thanks to a nifty wiper applicator that has us smitten. Check out our video review!

