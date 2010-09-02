Video Review: MAC Haute & Naughty Lash Mascara

We’re always looking for our mascara to do more for us and this ingenious 2-in-1 beauty from MAC really does the trick. Haute & Naughty Lash gives you two dramatically different lash looks with just one brush. Best of all, there’s no clumping to worry about, thanks to a nifty wiper applicator that has us smitten. Check out our video review!
Try on more mascara looks in our virtual Makeover Studio!
As one of the web’s largest beauty sites, DailyMakeover.com constantly receives products from beauty companies for editorial review. Please read our Editorial Ethics Pledge if you’d like to know how we select products to feature.