M.A.C. & Mary J. Blige Are the Iconic Duo I Never Knew I Needed

If you’re like me and were in high school in the early 2000s, Mary J. Blige was pretty much everything. Is there a better jam than “No More Drama?” I don’t think so. That’s why today’s news is so exciting. M.A.C. has teamed up with Mary J. Blige to launch the new Love Me Lipstick collection, as well as celebrate the 25th anniversary of Blige’s massive hit album, My Life. I can’t think of a better person to serve as the first face for a collection that’s all about self-empowerment.

There’s going to be 24 Love Me Lipstick shades rolling out this summer and Blige chose a natural lipstick called French Silk to wear as the first face of the campaign. It’s a warm nude with brown, peach and pink undertones to look amazing on all skin tones. It’s a far cry from the dark hues she favored during the “Not Gon’ Cry” era.

“I love a nude lip because it’s just effortless and it doesn’t fight with everything that’s going on,” Blige said in a statement. “Even if you’re all glammed up, there’s something about a neutral lip that makes you look younger.”

In addition to the limited-edition lipstick, Blige will be a celebrity judge for the Love Ball in New York City on June 25. It’s a charitable event to benefit the CFDA-Vogue Initiative for the New York City AIDS Fund, and sponsored by the beauty brand.

“M.A.C. and I have always had a supportive relationship, and we’ve both always been vocal about the issues and beliefs that we stand by, including our similar, steadfast positions on inclusivity, diversity and women’s empowerment,” said Blige in a statement.

Pick up Love Me Lipstick in French Silk for $19 only on the M.A.C. website on June 23.

