MAC Maleficent Collection: Get a First Look at Products Before They Hit Stores

We had heard the wonderful news back in November that MAC Cosmetics would be doing what they do best – releasing yet another fun collaboration – this time by teaming up with Disney to launch a collection timed with their new movie, “Maleficent“. “Maleficent” stars Angelina Jolie, who plays the “Mistress of All Evil,” and is the spin on the famous Disney flick “Sleeping Beauty,” but this time from the antagonist’s point of view. The movie is set for a release of May 30, with the line available this month.

Images of the products had been spotted on Rappler.com last month, and now we’ve got your first look at the entire collection before it goes on sale! Available online at MACCosmetics.com May 8 and in stores May 15, the collection ranges from $17.50 to $44 and hosts limited-edition products that are sure to become favorites. Take a look at the entire line above, and tell us which products you’re coveting in the comments below!

