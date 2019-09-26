M.A.C. Is Dropping a Disney Maleficent Collection Just in Time for Halloween

Angelina Jolie is back. The actress played Disney’s Maleficent back in 2014 and this October, she’s bringing the beautiful villain back to life in Maleficent: Mistress of Evil. To celebrate, M.A.C. is rolling out a Maleficent Collection just in time for the movie—and Halloween. “Maleficent is one of the most legendary Disney villains of all time. People love that she’s really just a good girl gone bad—ferocious yet refined,” Regan Rabanal, M.A.C.’s senior manager of makeup artistry, said in a statement. “What I love about my Maleficent-inspired look I recreated is that I really used the M.A.C. eye products to communicate her dramatic characteristics.”

Rabanal put together a set of seven M.A.C. products that will help you nail the Maleficent look. Some of the items are OG M.A.C favorites the brand is bringing back and others are current best-sellers. It’s not a Maleficent-themed collection so it’s totally wearable outside Halloween. It’s just the specific colors and products Rabanal chose to make your costume as Angelina Jolie-style badass as possible.

All products are available October 1 on the M.A.C. website and in stores. Check out the entire line, below.

Powder Blush in Blunt

A muted gold brown.

$25 at M.A.C.

Eye Shadow in Print

A muted grey with shimmer.

$17 at M.A.C.

In Extreme Dimension 3D Black Mascara

A black.

$24 at M.A.C.

Lipstick in Russian Red

A bluish-red.

$18.50 at M.A.C.

Lipglass Clear

A clear with a glass-like finish.

$17.50 at M.A.C.

36 Lash

A natural full winged look.

$17 at M.A.C.

Eye Shadow in Scene

A muted blue-grey.

$17 at M.A.C.

