MAC Teams Up With Disney For Maleficent Collection

MAC Cosmetics is never one to shy away from a fun cosmetics collaboration. With limited-edition lines with the likes of Rihanna, Beth Ditto, Iris Apfel, Barbie, The Archie Comics, Hello Kitty and more under their belt, the brand has just announced that they will be teaming up with Disney’s “Mistress of All Evil,” Maleficent for a line this spring.

The line will be timed to launch with the premiere of the film (also interesting to note – this will be the first film launch for the brand) starring Angelina Jolie and will contain 11 products according to WWD. There will be a set of face, eye, lip and nail products to explore (and we’re hoping for that perfect Maleficent red lip). We’re of course crossing our fingers that legendary special effects makeup artist Rick Baker (who is helping on set of the film with Angelina Jolie, along with makeup artist Toni G) will be influencing the final elements of the line – but we’ll just have to wait and see!

