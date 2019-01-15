MAC Turned These Cult Favorite Shades into Monochromatic Makeup Bundles

Everyone’s got a go-to lipstick for rounding out an incomplete makeup look because let’s be honest, it never falls short of receiving compliments and as corny as it sounds: that swipe of color puts a smile on your face. Well, what if you were able to take that specific shade and apply it to your eyes and cheeks too? MAC, always ahead of the game, did just that by taking its most popular lip shades and reimagining them into the Monochrome Collection. The six shades being remixed into full-blown MAC makeup bundles are Ruby Woo, Velvet Teddy, Geroine, See Sheer, Diva and Candy Yum-Yum.

In each one, you’ll get a Lipglass, powder blush, glitter pigment and matte and frost eye shadows. It makes sense that MAC would opt for monochrome, as it’s currently the trend du jour on and off the red carpet. Who could forget when Rihanna sported all-lavender-everything at a Fenty Beauty event or when Mandy Moore paired her bubblegum pink lipstick with equally vibrant shadow at this year’s Critics’ Choice Awards?

Though you won’t find the entire selection at your local MAC counter, you will be able to shop, swipe and test Ruby Woo, Velvet Teddy and See Sheer. For a preview of all six shades, you’ll need to visit MAC’s website. Here’s what we plan on buying:

LipGlass in Best Teddy

We bet this new high-sheen lip gloss will kick your old nude lippies to the curb.

$18 at MAC Cosmetics

Eyeshadow in What A Heroine

Add a splash of color to your lids with this poppy purple shadow.

$17 at MAC Cosmetics

Powder Blush in Diva Don’t Care

Great for medium to deep skintones, this burgundy blush will keep cheeks looking naturally flushed.

$24 at MAC Cosmetics

Glitter in Iridescent Hot Pink

Just a sprinkle of this Barbie-pink glitter will make you feel like a pre-teen again.

$22 at MAC Cosmetics