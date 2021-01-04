M.A.C.’s Bright & Bold Lunar New Year Collection Will Help You Start Off 2021 With a Bang

Never before have we so desperately needed a new year and a new start. Even though things might not change right away, we’re hoping for a better year than the last. And any celebration is a good celebration. How about a fresh makeup collection? M.A.C.’s Lunar New Year 2021 line is bold and bright, as expected from the brand. We can always count on M.A.C. to slay Lunar New Year every time and this year is no different.

The limited-edition collection always has the best packaging, which makes these basically collectables. This year is all about Pop Art, with best-selling eye, lip and face shades in the bright packaging, plus exclusive Powder Kiss Lipstick hues.

“This collection is everything you need to get ready to give good face and give way to the Lunar New Year,” said Regan Rabanal, M.A.C. Senior Manager of Makeup Artistry, Asia Pacific, in a statement. “The collectible, fish-embossed highlighter is a standout in the uber-popular shade, Double-Gleam, to keep you glowing from day to night.”

Get ready to celebrate and grab the collection, below. Shop from now until January 6 and score a freebie (Fix+ Balance, Gently Off Wipes + Micellar Water or Amplified Lipstick in Dubonnet) with orders of more than $50.

Powder Blush Duo: Good Health, Great Wealth

With peachy pink and red-orange hues.

Eyeshadow X 9: Sea Of Plenty

Shades include Honey Lust (a bronze-y peach), Expensive Pink: (a duochrome pink) and Soft Brown (a golden, peachy brown).

Powder Kiss Lipstick

In Luck be a Lady (a brown-red) and Healthy, Wealthy and Thriving (a true red).

Extra Dimension Skinfinish

In Double Gleam (a beige that breaks silver).

Extra Dimension Skinfinish $37 buy it

Versicolour Varnish Cream

In shades including Ruby Woo (a blue-red) and No Interruptions (a deep burgundy).