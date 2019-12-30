M.A.C.’s Lunar New Year Collection Wins for Best Packaging

The time between Christmas and New Years Day is very strange. You’re half working, a lot eating and scrolling through a ton of online sales (just me?). Not a ton is new new during this time of year—except some killer Lunar New Year products. M.A.C.’s Lunar New Year collection for 2020 (The Year of the Rat) has some of the most beautiful packaging from all the lines dropping this week. And there are many.

These aren’t new M.A.C. products but instead, best-selling Lipstick, Lipglass, Eye Shadow and Powder Blush shades reimagined into limited-edition prismatic packaging in a collection called Lunar Illusions. Instead of using the rat symbol like many other brands (including Sunday Riley), M.A.C. borrowed colors from traditional Chinese New Year celebrations. Festive red and gold takes center stage.

Shop the collection, below, and get ready to celebrate January 25.

A sheer yellow-red with multidimensional pearl.

An intense orange-brown.

A deep burgundy.

A vivid blue-red.

A vivid blue-red lip gloss.

A shimmering coral lip gloss.

A bright purple lip gloss.

A high gold pearl lip gloss.

A 9-shade eyeshadow palette with lustre, veluxe pearl and matte finishes.

A beige liquid-powder highlighter that breaks silver.

A powder blush duo featuring a peachy pink and red-orange.

