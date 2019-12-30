StyleCaster
M.A.C.’s Lunar New Year Collection Wins for Best Packaging

Photo: Image: M.A.C.

The time between Christmas and New Years Day is very strange. You’re half working, a lot eating and scrolling through a ton of online sales (just me?). Not a ton is new new during this time of year—except some killer Lunar New Year products. M.A.C.’s Lunar New Year collection for 2020 (The Year of the Rat) has some of the most beautiful packaging from all the lines dropping this week. And there are many.

These aren’t new M.A.C. products but instead, best-selling Lipstick, Lipglass, Eye Shadow and Powder Blush shades reimagined into limited-edition prismatic packaging in a collection called Lunar Illusions. Instead of using the rat symbol like many other brands (including Sunday Riley), M.A.C. borrowed colors from traditional Chinese New Year celebrations. Festive red and gold takes center stage.

Shop the collection, below, and get ready to celebrate January 25.

mac lipstick cockney

Image: M.A.C.

A sheer yellow-red with multidimensional pearl.

Cockney Lipstick $20
buy it
mac lipstick MARRAKESH

Image: M.A.C.

An intense orange-brown.

Lipstick in Marrakesh $20
buy it
mac lipstick dark side

Image: M.A.C.

A deep burgundy.

Lipstick in Dark Side $20
buy it
mac lipstick ruby woo

Image: M.A.C.

A vivid blue-red.

Lipstick in Ruby Woo $20
buy it
mac lipglass

Image: M.A.C.

A vivid blue-red lip gloss.

Lipglass in Ruby Woo $19
buy it
mac lipglass

Image: M.A.C.

A shimmering coral lip gloss.

Lipglass in Magically Delightful $19
buy it
mac lipglass

Image: M.A.C.

A bright purple lip gloss.

Lipglass in Heroine $19
buy it
mac lipglass goldfinch

Image: M.A.C.

A high gold pearl lip gloss.

Lipglass in Goldfinch $19
buy it
mac eyeshadow x 9 now and zen M.A.C.’s Lunar New Year Collection Wins for Best Packaging

Image: M.A.C.

A 9-shade eyeshadow palette with lustre, veluxe pearl and matte finishes.

Now and Zen $33
buy it
mac extra dimension

Image: M.A.C.

A beige liquid-powder highlighter that breaks silver.

Skinfinish in Double Gleam $37
buy it
mac powder blush

Image: M.A.C.

A powder blush duo featuring a peachy pink and red-orange.

Split Pan: Dynastic Fantastic $31
buy it

