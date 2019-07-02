Halima Aden and More Star in M.A.C.’s Love Me Lipstick Collection

We told you a few weeks ago about M.A.C.’s upcoming lipstick collaboration with music superstar Mary J. Blige. Well, it turns out she’s not the only one starring in the Love Me campaign. Six more artists—influencers, models, dancers and singers—are helping the brand roll out a whopping 24 new lipsticks. The campaign is all about self-love and the brand says they chose these individuals because of the way they “embody self-empowerment, joy and zest for life.”

The cream lipsticks are broken up into three color categories with eight shades in each: Shameless Nudes (peach, brown and pink hues); Powerful Reds (crimson, fuchsia, burgundy and wine shades); and High-Impact Purples (orchid, lavender and mauve colors). The moisturizing formula contains lychee fruit extract and argan oil to make lips feel supple, while the “True-Colour Gelled System” lets the ultra-refined pigments disperse into bright, bold color. It’s a comfortable cream lipstick with just a hint of shine.

Now, about those badass ambassadors. In addition to Blige, there’s California-based body-positive influencer Amber Wagner, who has her own clothing line.

Say hello to soloist dancer for the Houston Ballet, Harper Watters. He also happens to be a popular YouTuber.

Puerto-Rican, Bronx-based artist Maxine Ashley writes her own music and directs her own videos. She’s signed to Pharrell’s label and already has a Grammy Award for songwriting.

Rina Sawayama is a critically acclaimed Japanese-British pop singer, songwriter and model.

Beauty influencer and transformation artist Frances O’Sullivan shocks fans with totally new looks on the daily.

Perhaps the most well-known is model Halima Aden. She was the first contestant to wear a hijab in the Miss Minnesota USA pageant, and just became the first model to wear a burkini in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

Each lipstick retails for $19 and will be available August 1 in M.A.C. stores and online.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.