Unfiltered Proof That MAC’s Newest Shades Look Amazing on Darker Skin Tones

Nude lipstick has come a long way in recent years. Previously, a “nude” shade was basically an ultra-light beige that brands put out without realizing it only matches a few skin tones. (Okay, some sadly still do this.) That’s why we’re so excited about the new MAC nude lipstick collection called Strip Down. It’s the biggest natural lipstick launch ever for the brand, with a whopping 24 hues ranging from light to deep.
There are 17 Lipsticks in the collection, in a mix of matte, amplified, lustre, satin, cremesheen and frost finishes, plus seven hues of Lipglass lipgloss. When I first saw the below photo, the shades looked promising. But you seriously have to see the colors on real, not digitally altered, lips to see if the collection works on a wide range of skin tones, especially deep ones.
Luckily, a few MAC makeup artists have been posting both arm and lip swatches to Instagram and you can tell by their faces that they’re obsessed with the line. Everyone seems to be loving the cheeky names as well, which include Kinkster (a mid-tone olive nude with gold undertones), Derrière (a dirty brown with gold undertones) and Dangerous Curves (a mid-tone nude with gold undertones).
NEW! #MACStripDown #Collection includes: Lipsticks in- Bosom Friend Oh Yes Baby Bare Bling Leave Me Breathless Pink Power Act Natural Love You Back Feeling Myself Smoked Almond S Sexy Bad N Bare Kinkster Good Form Derriére Consensual Double Fudge Move Your Body 2. Lipglass in- Showing Skin Primordial Fashion Punch Love Nectar Dangerous Curves Low Cut Petty Peppa . Will be available APRIL 4TH Online @maccosmetics
Beauty influencer TikaMargarita shared some gorgeous swatches of her favorite shades from the line.
Shade on @tikamargarita: CORK lip pencil + KINKSTER lipstick + PRIMORDIAL lipglass
MAC makeup artist Jordan Creek showed off six lip swatches that are honestly very impressive. They all look great on her—no ashy undertones in sight.
Perfect nudes for everyone. Here are my top 6 that compliment my skin tone beautifully. Top: Move your body, Consensual, Derriere Bottom: Double fudge, Good form, Smoked almond
Find your perfect nude when Strip Bare launches Thursday, April 4 in MAC stores and online.