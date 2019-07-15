6 Unbelievable Dupes for MAC’s Most Popular Lipstick Shades

Scroll To See More Images

There’s no denying that MAC always satisfies our lipstick lust, especially since the brand offers so many splurge-worthy glossy, matte, and liquid lipstick options we can’t stop squealing about. However, it’s fair game to say that some MAC lipstick shades can cost a pretty penny, which isn’t always doable for all us budget-conscious beauties who are looking to save a buck. So, if discovering fantastic lipstick dupes are totally your thing (high five!), we found affordable matches to some of the most popular MAC shades.

From ‘Rubywoo’ to ‘Pink Pigeon’, below are six amazing MAC lipstick dupes that won’t burn a hole in your wallet. You’ll be pleasantly surprised by the accuracy–trust me.

For MAC Red Matte Lipstick in Ruby Woo: Pixi Mattelustre Lipstick in Classic Red

This inexpensive Pixi classic red lipstick gives you that full-coverage blue-red shade you know and love, without breaking the bank. Plus, it also treats your lips to an added plumping effect, something not seen with this fan-favorite MAC shade.

$6 at Pixi Beauty

For MAC Retro Matte Liquid Lipcolour in So Me: e.l.f. Cosmetics Liquid Matte Lipstick in Praline

Be sure to invest in this budget-friendly liquid lipstick if you are on the hunt for a non-drying nude lipstick, as it drenches your lips in gorgeous color, without overdrying your lips in the process.

$5 at e.l.f. Cosmetics

For MAC Lustre Lipstick in See Sheer: COVERGIRL Exhibitionist Lipstick 280-Decadent Peach

This COVERGIRL steal allows you to embrace that bright grapefruit hue without any buyer’s remorse, as it delivers an amazing color payoff that lasts through all those bites and sips.

$8.29 at Walgreens

For MAC Matte Lipstick in Velvet Teddy: Rouge Signature Lightweight Matte Colored Ink in I Empower

Achieve that deep-tone beige with this L’Oreal essential, which allows you to achieve that sexy matte look while saving a few bucks in the process.

$11.99 at Ulta

For MAC Matte Lipstick in Chili: Neutrogena Hydro Boost Lip Shine in Bright Poppy

Trust this peppy shade to flatter a warmer complexion perfectly, as it’s coral-red hue gives your pucker a new spin on the classic red lip.

$4.49 at Walmart

For MAC Matte Lipstick in Pink Pigeon: Milani Bold Color Statement Matte Lipstick in I Am Bold

Boasting eight hours worth of wear, this electric hot pink hue also utilizes special ingredients like monoi oil to keep your pout super smooth all day long.

$6.99 at Ulta

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.