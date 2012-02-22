MAC To Launch Marilyn Monroe Collection

Since MAC has been on an epic roll of inspired collections and collaborations lately, it is perfectly fitting that their latest announcement is the launch of a Marilyn Monroe collection.

The legendary blonde has had quite the past year, and it seems like we’ll be honoring her for months to come. WWD reports that the collection will launch in October, and will pay homage to her iconic look with about 30 items, including eye shadows, lipsticks, nail polishes and eyeliners (all priced from $15 to $27).

The collection is in partnership with Authentic Brands Group LLC, which bought the intellectual property rights for Marilyn Monroe LLC back in January 2011. Considering our love for MAC’s work with Iris Apfel and Daphne Guinness, we’re sure this collection will be a huge hit too.

Are you hoping for some fabulous liquid liner and a “Marilyn” red lipstick?