M.A.C.s Kakao Friends Collab Is Cuteness Overload With Bold New Shades

Although we like to think we’re pretty thoughtful when it comes to buying new beauty products, we have to admit that sometimes crazy-cute packaging does draw us in. We can’t help it. M.A.C.s Kakao Friends Collaboration is right up there with the cutest we’ve seen this year. The six-piece lipstick line features the South Korean characters based on KakaoTalk emoticons.

Starting today, you can grab all six of the shades with Ryan, Apeach, Tube, Con, Muzi, Frodo, Neo and

Jay-G on the tubes. “The Kakao Friends collection makes the perfect gift to spread some love this season,” says Regan Rabanal, Senior Manager of Makeup Artistry at M.A.C., said in a statement. “I’m excited to be sending hugs to friends with the ‘Here’s a Hug’ lipstick and showing my appreciation with ‘Thanks a Million’ for all the care and support from loved ones far away.”

Both Thanks a Million (a hot pink lipstick inspired by Muzi) and Times Infinity (an electric red Powder Kiss shade inspired by Ryan) shades will be sold on M.A.C.’s website and the rest you’ll be able to grab from Nordstrom and Macy’s. These include Have a Good Day (a peach Powder Kiss for Apeach), Make a Wish (a soft rose Powder Kiss inspired by Neo) and Congrats (a warm rose inspired by Con).

Considering the fan base, these are sure to go fast. And you’ll be wanting a new lipstick for any moment you’re not wearing a mask this spring.