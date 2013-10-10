Sneak Preview: MAC’s New Holiday Collection ‘Divine Night’

It may feel like fall’s only just begun, but makeup companies are reminding us that the holidays are just around the corner. Always one of our favorites, the recently announced MAC Cosmetics holiday collection for 2013 is called Divine Night, and it’s filled with rich, luxe colors that will make any holiday makeup look dramatic and sultry. Whether you’re going for a smokey eye or a deep lip color, Divine Night has something for you.

Available online at MACcosmetics.com October 14 and in stores October 17, the collection (below) includes Mineralize Eye Shadow ($23), Blush ($27.50) and Skinfinish ($33), plus matching Lipsticks ($16.50) and Cremesheen Lip Glasses ($22). Nail Lacquers ($17.50) play into this season’s metallic trend, available in a gold bronze and black matte with suede silver.

Also available beginning October 14 are MAC’s Gift Sets, which include Nocturnals (sets of pigments and lip gloss) and the Stroke of Midnight (with options for eyes, lips and brushes). Nocturnals sets will sell for $32.50 and the Stroke of Midnight sets will range from $39.50-$49.50. Just thinking about these collections makes us excited for the holiday parties this year!

Images Courtesy of MAC Cosmetics