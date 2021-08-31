Gilt City Is Offering $25 Off M.A.C. Products — For Free!

The end of August usually means one thing: back to school or work (or both!). Whether you’re looking forward to going back IRL or are dreading the end of summer, a sale can be the pick-me-up you need. Luckily, Gilt City Collection: Back To (School, Work) is here. The collection launches today and includes discounts on beauty, apparel, wellness and more, offering Gilt City members exclusive deals on back-to-school must-haves. We’re especially stoked about the M.A.C. Gilt City sale, which gets you up to $25 off makeup and a free gift. The best part? It’s free to access!

Here are the exclusive M.A.C. makeup details. From now until September 20, spend $75+ and receive $25 off your order plus a free Love Me Lipstick in E for Effortless (a $22 value). Spend $80 or more (after discount) and you will receive your choice of a free kit: Powder Kiss Lips-to-Lids Trio (a $65 value), Less is More Makeup Kit (a $79 value) or One Kiss is Never Enough Lipstick Trio (a $63 value). Yes, that’s a lot of free. To get your free voucher, sign up for a Gilt City account, click “Add to Cart” on this page and check out. You’ll then receive an email with a code redeemable at Maccosmetics.com.

Sign up for Gilt City now and get access to this beauty deal for free. If you’re also looking to do some back-to-school clothes shopping, you can also nab 25 percent off at H&M — another free deal! After you become a member, you can decide what deals are worth paying to access. We’re looking at Boy Smells candle deals and 25 percent off Brrrn Fitness Board. Those are killer sales.

As a M.A.C. stan myself, if I were to grab the beauty deal, here are some products I’d shop to receive money off plus that free gift.

Lipstick / Botanic Panic

M.A.C. fans know all about the best-selling shade of Retro Matte Lipstick in Ruby Woo. These have the same natural matte finish but in new trending hues. I especially love La-Di-Dahlia, a mid-tone pink.

Eye Shadow X 12: Botanic Panic

This 12-pan palette has all the shades I’m craving right now in Matte, Lustre and Frost finishes.

Magic Extension 5mm Fibre Mascara

Fake falsies with this lengthening mascara in an ultra-black shade. It uses 5mm-long fibers to deliver that false lash look.