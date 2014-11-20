MAC Teams Up With Giambattista Valli For a New Designer Collab

MAC Cosmetics is known for its splashy design collaborations—for holiday, the brand teamed up with rising star Prabal Gurung for a holiday line—and it looks like next year’s collab is going to be just as big. MAC officially announced that the brand will be teaming up with designer Giambattista Valli with the aim of giving your lipstick collection a high-fashion makeover.

According to Vogue, MAC and Valli are teaming up to create a lipstick line that will consist of five floral “garden shades” that will be available in the summer of 2015.

So why just lipstick? Valli, whose dresses have been seen on celebrities from Jessica Biel to Mary Kate Olsen, revealed exclusively to Vogue that he was inspired by the thought of “dressing up your lips” and that the colors are reminiscent of some of his past clothing collections, ranging from pale pinks to a deep berry hue.

Looks like your summer beauty uniform is set! Needless to say, we’ll keep you posted with pictures of the collection (and an exact date!) as soon as it becomes available.

Are you excited about a MAC x Valli collaboration?