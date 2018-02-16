MAC Cosmetics is Giving Away Free Mascara for National Lash Day

Although we love celebrating partners and friendships on Valentine’s Day, showing our makeup routine a little love is just as important. That’s why we’re especially excited for National Lash Day (February 19) and thankfully, we’re not the only ones counting down the days.

M.A.C Cosmetics just announced it will be giving away free mascara everyday from now until Monday to commemorate the occasion. That’s right; free, quality makeup.

There are a few caveats, though. The giveaway is for United States and Canada retailers only, and regardless of your location, it’s important to read the fine-print below:

SEDUCED MEMBERS: Get a complimentary Mini Mascara Trio with any order of $35+ and free shipping. Exclusively online! Use code LASH3 at checkout.

DEVOTED MEMBERS: Get a free full-sized Mascara of your choice with any order of $60+ ($23 Value)* and free shipping.

OBSESSED MEMBERS: Get a free full-sized Mascara and Lash of your choice with any order of $60+ (Up to $40 Value)* and free shipping. Redeem in a M∙A∙C

Not only will your lashes be thanking you, but so will your wallets. The next beauty-themed holiday is National Lipstick Day on July 29. Start planning your themed party now.