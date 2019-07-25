Here’s How to Get a Free M.A.C. Lipstick on National Lipstick Day

While National Lipstick Day (on 7/29) is for sure one of those made-up holidays to sell things, it can have some pretty great deals attached to it that you shouldn’t ignore. One of the best ones every year is M.A.C.’s free lipstick event, which usually includes a totally gratis tube just for showing up. This year is a little different but still worth checking out. You can’t just show up at a store this time, which will hopefully diminish the massive lines at the stores. Instead, you’ll get a free full-size lipstick (worth $18) with a $25 purchase. If you spend $50, you also get a free M.A.C. lipstick canister.

The M.A.C. lipstick shade you’ll get is called CB96 and it’s a lipstick that was originally created for backstage use at runway shows. It’s a bright pink-orange with pearls with medium coverage and a semi-lustrous finish. It might look a little bright in the tube, but it looks incredible on a variety of skin tones.

If you really love lipstick, it’s probably worth popping into a M.A.C. store if you can. There will be complimentary lip demos and more than 350 lippies to try. If you can’t get to a store, you can still grab a free lipstick with the brand’s Back to M.A.C. program. Just return six primary packaging containers to a M.A.C. counter or M.A.C.’s website and you’ll receive a free lipstick of your choice. You’re helping the environment and grabbing free makeup so it’s pretty much a win-win.

The free lipstick deal for National Lipstick Day isn’t just for one day. You have from July 27-29 to shop and grab your gift. Maybe these made-up holidays aren’t so bad after all.

