M.A.C. Just Added SPF to Its Fix+ Setting Spray

We all know we have to wear sunscreen every single day (even when it’s cloudy!) but when you’re rushing to get ready in the morning, another step feels like a huge pain. The new M.A.C. Fix+ SPF 30 is here to help. You’re probably already familiar with the popular primer and setting spray in its original, scented and matte formulas. M.A.C. took the cult-favorite and spun it on its head, making it a three-in-one, triple duty product.

Not only does M.A.C. Fix+ prime your skin for makeup thanks to its hydrating properties, but it also locks in your look and allows you to refresh your makeup throughout the day. Now, it also helps protect your skin from the sun’s harmful rays. It has broad spectrum (that’s important!) UVA/UVB SPF 30 sun protection with a unique blend of powders the brand promises won’t show up your skin. Plus, it dries quickly and won’t totally mess up your makeup. (Also important.)

M.A.C. recommends spraying it 10-12 inches away from your skin before and/or after applying makeup. I say, make sure to add another spritz throughout the day—especially if you’re spending time outside. It won’t melt your makeup but it will keep your skin protected. Plus, make sure you’re getting your entire face. Don’t skimp out on your forehead or the sides of your cheeks.

M.A.C. Fix+ SPF 30 retails for $28 and is available now on Ulta’s website and in Ulta stores July 18. Expect it to hit M.A.C.’s website on August 5 and M.A.C. stores August 8.

