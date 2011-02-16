MAC Eyes Milk for Fashion Week

Now that the infamous Tents are no longer the It venue for New York Fashion Week (meaning it’s now going to be much harder to sneak into the Phillip Lim show), designers and industry moguls have been clamoring for a glam location to show the spring collections.

According to WWD, MAC Cosmetics, owned by Estee Lauder Companies, Inc., is eyeing Milk Studios to host countless shows come September. Milk has housed many shows in the past, but the venue was often overshadowed by the lights and fun of the tents. Proenza, Calvin, and Derek Lam have all showed at Milk (Calvin for 8 years).

Nothing has been confirmed, but MAC has always been an avid sponsor of Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week, and Milk Studios in the trendy Meatpacking District is a convenient plus.

It’s said there will be many more designers showing this year as compared to last. More shows means less chance of you getting kicked out of Anna Sui, so don your vintage Chloe shades, look important, and good luck!