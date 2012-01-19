MAC Experts Walk Us Through the Upcoming Spring 2012 Trends

MAC Cosmetics is known as the authority of makeup backstage at fashion shows, for good reason. They tend to control the backstage atmosphere for the majority of NYFW (handling over 90 shows this upcoming Fall 2012 season) and work overseas with London and Milan designers as well.

Editors always wait with bated breaths to sift through the MAC trend books, compiled and published after each season of shows wraps. This year, I was able to travel with MAC to their European trend conference to meet with many of their lead artists such as Lyne Desnoyers, Terry Barber and Gordon Espinet. They walked us through their four main trends of the Spring 2012 season, showing off the looks on models and giving many tips along the way. Click through the slide show above to see what’s to come this spring!

All images courtesy of MAC