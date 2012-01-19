MAC Experts Walk Us Through the Upcoming Spring 2012 Trends

MAC Cosmetics is known as the authority of makeup backstage at fashion shows, for good reason. They tend to control the backstage atmosphere for the majority of NYFW (handling over 90 shows this upcoming Fall 2012 season) and work overseas with London and Milan designers as well.
Editors always wait with bated breaths to sift through the MAC trend books, compiled and published after each season of shows wraps. This year, I was able to travel with MAC to their European trend conference to meet with many of their lead artists such as Lyne Desnoyers, Terry Barber and Gordon Espinet. They walked us through their four main trends of the Spring 2012 season, showing off the looks on models and giving many tips along the way. Click through the slide show above to see what’s to come this spring!
All images courtesy of MAC
ATH-ELITE: This dewy, sporty, "fresh-faced" look was seen on the runways of Chloe, Proenza Schouler, Altuzarra and many more. Senior Vice Present of Global Artist Training Gordon Espinet called it a "no makeup perfection" look, that relied on flawless skin and a good foundation.
Lyne Desnoyers, Executive Director, Makeup Artistry, added that the technology of products now allows us to get "closer and closer to that perfect natural." She also noted that a great face is all in the prep work -- those first priming products determine how the makeup applied on top of it will look.
This trend also featured bold, straight lines of eyeliner and graphic brows. Director of Makeup Artistry Terry Barber called this the "subversive side of chic" saying that fashion has been flirting with a strong brow for years now.
NOUV-EAU:
The second trend is described as a romantic, nature-inspired trend based off of the shades of Art-Nouveau. Think glowy skin, soft lip stains and gentle washes of color.
Desnoyers added that the color-stained lip look brings freshness, "and quite frankly allows a lot of women to wear lipstick." She noted that you have to make sure to pat and blend when applying, as this look should be more of a stain, with the inside of your lips a darker shade than the outside.
As for the rest of the face, it can be illuminated with a touch of highlight, like with MAC's Strobe Cream.
Barber noted, "Metallics today don't have to be what they were before -- it can be subtle, it can even be a daytime look."
ORE-INSPIRED: Spring always brings around the bronzer, but this season we're seeing metallic, creamy copper, rust and peach shades to get that glow.
With this new "liquid tan" the artists encouraged texturizing the sheen, but keeping it like a second skin. They recommended adding cream bases to a metallic sheen.
NEO-N: This dynamic, urban and abstract makeup look is a no-holds-barred take on the color trend. Spotted at shows such as Prabal Gurung, Katie Gallagher, Jason Wu and Mary Katrantzou, we loved the colors on the runway but questioned how to pull it off on the streets.
The artists admitted that this trend is a bit theatrical for every day, and is like the flip slide of Athe-Elite, playing on color. The key here is fresh skin (and letting that shine through) as you pin point one feature to play up with color.
When this look above was replicated at our trends conference, it was called "Elizabeth I goes to a weekend rave" and we loved it. So the next time you're planning to hit up a rave (or costume party) you know what trends to reference.