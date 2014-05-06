MAC Cosmetics is Planning a ‘Simpsons’ Collection For Show’s 25th Anniversary

“Simpsons” fans, get excited, because MAC Cosmetics has just announced that a collection inspired by the show’s 25th anniversary is in the works! Set to be out in September 2014, the collection will be a set of limited-edition products inspired by Marge Simpson.

While there’s still no word on the products that will be in the collection, we’re sure that Marge’s signature blue hair will inspire some of the color offerings. We’re hoping for some bright blue eyeliner or mascara, or maybe some beehive blue nail lacquer. One thing with this collection is for sure, though: The packaging will be half the fun. Stay tuned for updates as we learn more!

