MAC Cosmetics to Open Stores Specifically For Teens and Tweens

Girls who love MAC Cosmetics (read: everyone) get excited, because the mega makeup brand is opening a new kind of stores designed specifically for the younger market. The first youth-targeted store (above) opened in Orlando, Florida and is already one of the top-five performing stores in North America, and the next store will open its doors in New York City, right in the heart of Union Square.

What’s so different about the stores catering to Generation Z? For one thing, they’re tailored in such a way that customers will want to come in and hang out — and we all know that the more time you spend in a store, the more money you spend. Displays on giant M, A, and C tables encourage testing products, playing with looks, and of course, taking selfies to post on social media. In short, the store is like Disney World for girls who love makeup.

MORE: MAC Teams Up With “Rocky Horror Picture Show”

MAC is making a decided shift towards tailoring stores for different customers, which wasn’t always how things were planned. “One store doesn’t fit all. A few years ago, that’s what we did. There might be a big store or a small store, but how we approached it was pretty much the same. Now, we understand our customer street by street, market by market. You have to be in the world of customization and relevancy now,” Karen Buglisi Weiler, global brand president of MAC Cosmetics, tells WWD.

Whether you’re part of Generation Z or you’re just enamored by all things MAC, the new youth stores are likely to become one of the coolest spots to hang out in town. Will you be going?

[WWD]