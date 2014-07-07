See the Entire MAC Cosmetics “The Simpsons” Collection Before It’s Available

Ever since we learned about MAC Cosmetics planning a collection around “The Simpsons” back in May, we’ve been waiting with bated breath to see what the Marge-inspired line would actually look like. Now that we’ve seen the collection, we can barely contain our excitement for the cartoon collection release.

Celebrating the show’s 25th anniversary, the MAC collection is complete with a blush, false eyelashes, lip gloss, and an eyeshadow palette that, of course, has Marge Simpson’s signature Beehive Blue hue in the mix. Due out September 4 of this year at MACCosmetics.com – the line will be available for a special “one day only” pre-sale exclusive for San Diego’s Comic Con attendees on July 26th as well – and for the rest of us, we’ll have to hold out until the fall. But, we do think that this “The Simpsons” line is one of the most fun ways to kick off the fall season for fans.