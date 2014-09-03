MAC Cosmetics is Collaborating With “Rocky Horror Picture Show” For 40th Anniversary

MAC Cosmetics is never one to shy away from a good collaboration, but we have to say, the latest announcement has us weak at the knees. In celebration of the film’s 40th anniversary, “Rocky Horror Picture Show” and MAC are teaming up for a dangerously good collection. Available in stores and online at MACcosmetics.com October 2 (just in time for Halloween!), the collection is going to be packed with 21 pieces of vampy eyeshadows, fake lashes, and more glitter than we’ve ever seen before.

While we wait for the full product line to be released, the first inkling of the line is above. Of course, the packaging features the “Rocky Horror Picture Show” logo — what better collaboration to create than one with a show that uses red lips to tell a story? — and we can see some glitter pigments and blood red lipsticks. We can barely wait for this collection to hit stores. Will you be buying?